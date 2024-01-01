Celtic boss Rodgers calm about Man City "Furuhashi rumours"

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists there's been no approach from Manchester City for Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japan international has been linked with City as they seek cover for Erling Haaland after Julian Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid.

But Rodgers insists: "Naturally it comes and we just deal with it.

"But there’s been nothing from Man City. It’s obviously rumour and gossip.

"I haven’t spoken to him directly on that. If I was speaking to every player around gossip and speculation, I would be 24 hours a day.

"It’s of no interest to me. My focus is very much here with Celtic and preparing the team for the game at the weekend.

"Most importantly for me is he is now back feeling comfortable on the grass. He has been brilliant in training the last couple of days and he will be available for the weekend."