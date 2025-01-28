Celtic boss Rodgers announces agreement with Arsenal fullback Tierney

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has announced an agreement with Arsenal fullback Kiernan Tierney.

Tierney is set to return to the Hoops in the summer in a Bosman transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rodgers said: "He's still, at this moment, an Arsenal player.

"I think we're agreed that it will definitely take place in the summer. If we can do it beforehand, then great.

"I don't want to speak too much on it with the greatest respect, because he's not a Celtic player here now with us. But, if we were able to do it, of course, we would like to do that, but that's out of our control at this moment in time."