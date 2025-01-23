Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd promote starlet Obi-Martin to first team
Man Utd offered Napoli forward Osimhen in huge summer move
REVEALED: The two clauses in Haaland's new Man City contract
RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Arsenal's Tierney signs pre-contract agreement with his old club Celtic

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal's Tierney signs pre-contract agreement with his old club Celtic
Arsenal's Tierney signs pre-contract agreement with his old club CelticAction plus
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract agreement with his old club Celtic.

The Scotland international was expected to leave this winter for a transfer fee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Tierney is going to go to Celtic on a free when the season ends, ensuring the Scottish giants do not have to pay over the odds to secure his services.

Per The Mirror, Arsenal are unsure of how to use Tierney for the rest of the campaign.

He is not in the immediate plans of manager Mikel Arteta, but can be used as a rotation piece.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jakub Kiwior, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko can all play at left-back.

Mentions
Tierney KieranCalafiori RiccardoKiwior JakubZinchenko OleksandrCelticArsenalFootball TransfersPremier LeaguePremiership
Related Articles
Arteta admits Arsenal are actively looking for a striker and want to evolve the squad
Como boost in move for Barcelona fullback Valle
Arsenal defender linked with move away to Borussia Dortmund this winter