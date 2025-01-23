Arsenal's Tierney signs pre-contract agreement with his old club Celtic

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has signed a pre-contract agreement with his old club Celtic.

The Scotland international was expected to leave this winter for a transfer fee.

However, Tierney is going to go to Celtic on a free when the season ends, ensuring the Scottish giants do not have to pay over the odds to secure his services.

Per The Mirror, Arsenal are unsure of how to use Tierney for the rest of the campaign.

He is not in the immediate plans of manager Mikel Arteta, but can be used as a rotation piece.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jakub Kiwior, Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko can all play at left-back.