Rodgers reacts to Celtic chants calling for Arsenal's Tierney to be signed

Ansser Sadiq
Rodgers reacts to disrespectful Celtic chants calling for Arsenal's Tierney to be signed
Rodgers reacts to disrespectful Celtic chants calling for Arsenal's Tierney to be signed
Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has given an angry response to fan chants this weekend. 

The former Liverpool and Leicester City coach saw his team lose 3-0 to Rangers recently. 

However, they did bounce back with a 3-0 win over St. Mirren, during which fans were chanting for the club to re-sign Kieran Tierney from Arsenal

“There was a few things that I may have overheard at the end there (Tierney’s song),” Rodgers said, via the Celtic Star.  

“That’s a total lack of respect. Of course, it is. Greg Taylor, he’s been absolutely amazing at this club. How does he feel? 

“He nearly breaks his nose (today), bleeding for the club, for a cause. It’s not very respectful.  

“You sing for another player, no matter what Kieran’s history is. I don’t like that. There’s lots of speculation, lots of names, but I wouldn’t add anything to it.” 

