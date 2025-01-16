Como boost in move for Barcelona fullback Valle

Barcelona left-back Álex Valle is a target for Como.

Valle is currently on-loan with Celtic, though could be released as the Hoops move for Arsenal fullback Kieran Tierney.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Exclusive: Como made contact for Alex Valle as new left back, talks on!

"Understand Kieran Tierney’s move to Celtic can open doors for Alex Valle’s new loan from Barcelona.

"Como are strongly interested as they see Valle as top talent. Negotiations on."