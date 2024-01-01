Celta Vigo want young Liverpool star on loan

Spanish side Celta Vigo are said to be interested in signing Stefan Bajcetic on loan.

The midfielder is back in action for Liverpool after suffering long term injury problems last term.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Faro de Vigo state that he may soon head out for regular game time.

Celta Vigo are willing to offer him a regular place in the team, which would aid in his recovery to match sharpness.

Liverpool may see this as a way for him to develop without the pressure of the Anfield environment.