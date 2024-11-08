CBF denies contact with Man City boss Guardiola

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) are making a "great effort" to sign coach Pep Guardiola, "The Athletic" reported on Friday. But the CBF have now responded to the news, denying any contact with the Catalan coach.

The CBF reportedly called the Catalan coach on "several occasions this year", according to the New York Times sports news website.

Guardiola was reportedly annoyed when the CBF gave up on hiring him when he left Barcelona in 2012 - before the 2014 World Cup - but Athletic sources guarantee that the Catalan "likes the idea of managing Brazil".

The trend at the moment, however, is for Guardiola to remain at Manchester City for one more season and only take charge of a team for the 2030 World Cup in Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

Pep was asked about the idea of taking over the Brazilian national team at last Tuesday's (5) press conference after Sporting's defeat by City in the Champions League .

"After a 4-1 defeat, I'm no longer an option," he joked.

But CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues has denied contacts to sign Guardiola.

"I understand that Guardiola is one of the greatest coaches in the world. But we haven't made any kind of search for him. The coach of the national team is Dorival Júnior," he told ge.