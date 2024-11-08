Dein? Clough? Why Edu's shock exit is seismic for both Arsenal AND Forest

COMMENT: Signing of the century? Well certainly, when it comes to Nottingham Forest, it'd be no stretch to declare it so. Edu Gaspar to the City Ground. A move not only to build a team, but to transform a club...

No-one saw this coming. And while the exit statements from Edu and Josh Kroenke, Arsenal's chairman, were upbeat, it must be noted this was no Txiki Begiristain farewell. Where the Manchester City sports director will fulfill his commitments to the end of the season - which include planning for the January market - Edu leaves his post with immediate effect. The Brazilian placed on gardening leave by Gunners management until June.

Advertisement Advertisement

The players. The staff. They were blindsided by this news. Mikel Arteta, so close to Edu over these past four-and-a-half years, also taken aback. There had been rumblings of the Brazilian being unsettled. With demands for greater control being rejected. But there was still a belief - internally - that things could be smoothed over. Indeed, a new contract was placed in front of Edu just days before the resignation became official. But it was clear, his mind was made up.

There's no getting around this. Edu's departure is a blow for Arsenal. Potentially, a seismic one. We haven't seen anyone take control of recruitment and team building at the Gunners like Edu since the days of David Dein. And that's now over 17 years ago.

Meandering. Directionless. Arsenal, after Arsene Wenger's retirement, were threatening to go the way of Manchester United. That's until Edu's celebrated return in 2019. From there, Arsenal have always been on the rise - or better yet, on the march. Year-after-year, this team has grown. Surgical signings made. Youth teamers brought through. All with Edu's say-so. From that decision to prise Arteta away from City. To the big-name clearout. And now the team revamp. No-one can argue against Edu transforming the place for the better.

But now he's gone. And it's just months since the club also lost their former chief exec Vinai Venkatesham. Where Edu leaves after almost five years, Venkatesham cut his ties after almost 14. It's a time for change at Arsenal - and we'll just whisper it for now - a time just when City are bracing themselves for Pep Guardiola's departure...

But we'll leave that there... For the moment, Arsenal need to find a new sports director. The search will kickoff next week when the club's top brass are due in Colorado for strategy talks with owner Stan Kroenke. Jason Ayto, Edu's assistant, is expected to be confirmed as caretaker ahead of the January market and there is a belief he will be considered for the permanent job. Given his involvement in the summer recruitment of Riccardo Calafiori, Raheem Sterling and Mikel Merino, continuity could be the favoured option. Though, for this column, it is worth highlighting the availability of Andrea Berta, Atletico Madrid's sporting director. Contracted to June, the Italian is in negotiations to leave Atleti in January. Berta has long flirted with interest from England and a Premier League move is a personal ambition.

Whichever way they go, Arsenal's powerbrokers are understood to be confident of filling the void successfully. While Edu has been regarded as the frontman of this current rebuild, internally, sources insist it has been a group effort. Though it must be said, there's no getting away from the disappointment many of the senior players are feeling today about the news.

At Forest, of course, it's a different story. And for this column, Edu's arrival can be transformative. His friendship with Evangelos Marinakis, the club's owner, has been key to this sudden switch. The pair striking up a strong relationship thanks to Forest's past deals for Nuno Tavares and Matt Turner. The pair getting along so well that Edu was not only a guest for last season's Europa Conference League final featuring Marinakis' Olympiacos. But he also attended the Greek shipping magnate's July birthday party.

Edu's brief will be to oversee the management of Marinakis' three clubs - Forest, Olympiakos and the newly-acquired Rio Ave - with the addition of a Brazilian team high on the agenda. But it is understood, Edu will also have a hands-on role in shaping Forest's transfer policy. His friendship with Marinakis will surely be a positive as he seeks to get his choices over the line. It's since emerged Edu was forced to take Neto on-loan from Bournemouth on deadline day after being frustrated at his end when trying to close a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia. A similar situation threatened Calafiori's move from Bologna before Real Madrid's approach forced those above Edu to approve the deal.

At Forest, no such interference is expected. The Brazilian will have a direct line to Marinakis. And given Edu's track record, that can only be a good thing for Forest and their partner clubs.

As we say, with his connections. His eye for talent. And simply his past work at Arsenal. Edu's imminent appointment at Forest could be the most significant move by the club since a nervy Jim Willmer took a risk on Brian Clough in 1975.

For Forest, Edu could represent their best signing this century. For Arsenal, his resignation is a major blow. Not since the days of Dein have we seen the club's recruitment strategy pulled together as Edu did. Arsenal won't want to wait another 12 years to find the right man.