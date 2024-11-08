Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Brazil Confederation plot new approach for Man City boss Guardiola
The Brazilian Football Confederation are making a new push for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

The CBF have made a previous attempt for the Catalan and the Athletic says they're ready to try again.

Guardiola is off contract at City in June, so making the prospect of taking the Brazil job easier.

Guardiola likes the idea of ​​taking over the Brazilian national team, though it's suggested he is currently leaning towards penning a new 12 month deal with City.

The CBF could compromise, however, and offer Guardiola the Selecao job for the 2030 World Cup qualifying campaign.

