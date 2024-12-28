Tribal Football
Most Read
Zidane makes definitive Premier League decision
Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker
Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling: We are fully locked in
Man Utd offer Rashford to Juventus ahead of winter market

Cazorla, honoured by Arsenal, leaves door open for comeback

César Suárez
Santi Cazorla, honoured by Arsenal, leaves the door open for a comeback
Santi Cazorla, honoured by Arsenal, leaves the door open for a comebackLaLiga
Santi Cazorla, who at the age of 40 is still driving the promotion hopes of Segunda Division Real Oviedo, was honoured on Friday by former club Arsenal in front of home fans.

Before Arsenal's win against Ipswich, the Emirates Stadium crowd gave a standing ovation to the man who led the Londoners' midfield for six seasons.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cazorla had taken advantage of the Christmas break in Spanish football to return to the English capital and enjoy the applause of his former fans. And in passing he left open the possibility, when he retires, of returning to Arsenal.

 

 

"I came home after 20 years with my family, my friends. It's something different, something special too, to try to retire in the best way and enjoy every day. To come back? Why not? This is also my home, I love this club, these people, so we will see what happens in the future. I don't know how, I have to think about it, but in football nothing is certain, it's what I love, we'll see what options there are, I don't know yet."

 

Mentions
Cazorla SantiArsenalR. OviedoPremier LeagueLaLigaLaLiga2Football Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal, Man City and Real Madrid chasing Belgian wonderkid at Genk
Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono
Real Madrid, Arsenal watching Bournemouth defender Huijsen