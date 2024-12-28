Cazorla, honoured by Arsenal, leaves door open for comeback

Santi Cazorla, who at the age of 40 is still driving the promotion hopes of Segunda Division Real Oviedo, was honoured on Friday by former club Arsenal in front of home fans.

Before Arsenal's win against Ipswich, the Emirates Stadium crowd gave a standing ovation to the man who led the Londoners' midfield for six seasons.

Cazorla had taken advantage of the Christmas break in Spanish football to return to the English capital and enjoy the applause of his former fans. And in passing he left open the possibility, when he retires, of returning to Arsenal.

"I came home after 20 years with my family, my friends. It's something different, something special too, to try to retire in the best way and enjoy every day. To come back? Why not? This is also my home, I love this club, these people, so we will see what happens in the future. I don't know how, I have to think about it, but in football nothing is certain, it's what I love, we'll see what options there are, I don't know yet."