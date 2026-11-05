EXCLUSIVE: Brad Friedel believes Tottenham can grab a European spot despite tricky start

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Brad Friedel has spoken on the club's tricky campaign so far under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs are ninth in the Premier League table, picking up 12 points from their first nine matches, and they have been victorious in their last three league fixtures as they slowly pull themselves away from the relegation zone.

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The North London club who finished just outside the relegation zone for the past two seasons, failed to score in their opening four Premier League matches and collected just two points from those first four league games.

Injuries to Dominic Solanke, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven didn't help the club, but it was the tactics that fans feared would send the side barreling down to the Championship.

However, it now looks like Spurs have genuinely turned a corner under De Zerbi, who is eyeing a European spot, which, after spending over £300M in the summer, is the target.

Could Tottenham grab a European spot?

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Friedel backed the side to be ambitious and grab a European spot, despite many believing Tottenham would collapse this season after such a horrid start.

Do you think it’s realistic for Spurs to secure a European place this season, or at least challenge for it?

"They definitely could. But if they don't, I wouldn't consider it a failure.

"De Zerbi had a lot to do with changing the entire complexion of the club inside. So I think commanding performances and a solid finish are more important than getting on his back if they don't finish in Europe.

"Which we're seeing now. Then, by the way, if he keeps winning games, I mean, if you win six on the bounce, let's say, you're going to be right up there in the European places for sure.

"So yes, it can happen, but I still think they need some more goals in their team."

Do you think there is now some trust in De Zerbi despite their initial slow start to the campaign?

"Well, again, I think for the first time in a couple of years, the fans are going to start going to games again expecting the team to win.

"That's when I was at Spurs, for the four years I was there. Every game that we played, stepped on the field, the fans expected us to win.

"And we usually gave a performance that warranted a win. Whether we won or not, it's a different story, but we were in big games all the time.

"And right now, I think the Tottenham supporters are in a much happier place, and they're going to go to the next match thinking that they will and should win. Which, rewind six months, that was not the case."

Kinsky is thriving under De Zerbi

As Tottenham defy all odds and push their way up the Premier League table, one of the main stars making a name for himself is Antonin Kinsky.

The 23-year-old was dragged off in the 17th minute against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and was replaced by Guglielmo Vicario after conceding three goals in quick succession.

It was humiliating for the youngster and could have easily ended his top-flight career there and then. Peter Schmeichel was one of many who ripped into then-manager Igor Tudor, suggesting he had destroyed Kinsky's career at such a young age.

However, after Vicario suffered an injury, De Zerbi was forced to bring Kinsky back in, and he has remained between the sticks ever since.

Friedel has been particularly impressed, especially after the troubles the Czech star has gone through.

As a former Spurs goalkeeper, how impressed have you been with Kinsky? At 23, he has found his place in the side.

"You never know what a goalkeeper's made of until they make a mistake and come back from it. And in his case, not only did he make a mistake, but then he got dragged after 17 minutes, which is really unheard of.

"That game, if you look back and look at the goals, the three goals that went in, two were not his fault. And the one that you could say is his fault, he actually slipped.

"And you go through the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, you go through all the highlights every weekend, a goalkeeper makes a mistake. So, to drag him off after 17 minutes wasn't the correct thing to do.

"So, for him to then have Vicario get injured, and then him to come in and have to be one of the main guys for the end of the season, I was really, as a former goalkeeper, I was really happy for the kid. I really was.

"I thought he was one of the top three performers that Tottenham had from the end of the season to help them stave off relegation. And I think he's been probably the most consistent player for Tottenham at the beginning of this season.

"And at 23 years of age, you have a goalkeeper for a long, long time as he continues to get games under his belt. So yes, I am a fan of Kinsky. I'm really happy for him.

"And at 22, 23 years of age, to go through what he went through on the big stage and then to be able to come out of it really positively shows that he has a lot of character inside."

Tottenham next face Leeds United this weekend, where three points could shoot the club up as high as 5th in the table. Kinsky is sure to start under De Zerbi, who may have worked out the kinks in his side in what is looking like a promising campaign.