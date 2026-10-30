Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Man Utd defender set to join Ruben Amorim's project at AC Milan as he is lured away

Chelsea agree 'reduced fee' as Alex Scott transfer talks step up

Liverpool intensify Camara pursuit after failed Chelsea move

Most read on Flashscore News

Subscribe to Football Weekender and read the weekend like no one else!

Cristiano Ronaldo hits hat-trick for Al Nassr to edge closer to 1000th career goal

Djokovic suffers shock Basel exit at hands of Struff in blow to hopes of making ATP Finals

World No. 3 Antonsen suggests Asian players have unfair advantage in ranking system

Tottenham lineup v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi deliver Maddison update

Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.
Tottenham midfielder James Maddison.Profimedia

Tottenham are back in Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on October 31st.

Consecutive wins over Coventry City and Chelsea has eased some of the pressure on Roberto De Zerbi's position in North London, but the Italian needs to maintain that forward momentum against the Eagles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pierre Sage is now among the Premier League list of managers under threat after picking up just two wins from eight top-flight games so far in 2026/27.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news

The big news for Spurs is De Zerbi's confirmation that James Maddison is 100^ fit and should start for the hosts.

Dejan Kulusevski should also see some more minutes off the bench as he builds back to a full return and Pedro Porro will start at right-back

Tottenham predicted lineup v Crystal Palace

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Gray, Maddison; Kudus, Solanke, Marmoush.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick off time

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set at 5:3pm in the UK.

Key stat

Palace have a good recent record at Spurs, with back-to-back wins in the north of the capital ahead of this clash, and Sage's team won 1-0 away at Fulham in midweek to book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter finals.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueRoberto De ZerbiJames MaddisonPedro PorroCrystal PalaceTottenham

Related Articles

Barcelona chase World Cup winner as latest Premier League target

Lucas Bergvall to leave Tottenham for Barcelona? Spanish giants interested in huge move

The Verdict: Hackett laments 'unbelievable' Premier League refereeing moves