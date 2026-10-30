Tottenham lineup v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news as De Zerbi deliver Maddison update

Tottenham are back in Premier League action at home to Crystal Palace on October 31st.

Consecutive wins over Coventry City and Chelsea has eased some of the pressure on Roberto De Zerbi's position in North London, but the Italian needs to maintain that forward momentum against the Eagles.

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Pierre Sage is now among the Premier League list of managers under threat after picking up just two wins from eight top-flight games so far in 2026/27.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace team news

The big news for Spurs is De Zerbi's confirmation that James Maddison is 100^ fit and should start for the hosts.

Dejan Kulusevski should also see some more minutes off the bench as he builds back to a full return and Pedro Porro will start at right-back

Tottenham predicted lineup v Crystal Palace

Tottenham XI: Kinsky; Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Tonali, Gray, Maddison; Kudus, Solanke, Marmoush.

Tottenham v Crystal Palace kick off time

Kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set at 5:3pm in the UK.

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Palace have a good recent record at Spurs, with back-to-back wins in the north of the capital ahead of this clash, and Sage's team won 1-0 away at Fulham in midweek to book a place in the Carabao Cup quarter finals.