Cash: Villa players should've slept at Villa Park for Southampton clash

Aston Villa fullback Matty Cash says they should've slept at Villa Park last night ahead of today's clash with Southampton.

The clash arrives just days after Villa's home win against Brentford.

Cash told the club's website: "We probably should have stayed over at Villa Park with the games so close to each other.

“It’s important that we make it a difficult place to come. Last year we went on such a good run at home, a 17-game unbeaten run, and it was such a difficult place for teams to come.

“We need to try to get back to that. That’s the next challenge for us, taking each game as it comes but also being very consistent and hard to beat at home, starting with clean sheets.

“You win games at home by being strong and consistent, keeping clean sheets and letting the boys up front get the goals. Hopefully, I can chip in along the way.”