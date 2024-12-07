Davis: Cowans and Villa academy ideal for me

Rangers and Southampton hero Steven Davis has recalled coming through the youth system at Aston Villa.

The Ulsterman was given his senior break at Villa by then manager David O'Leary.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Villa's match programme: “I first started coming over to Villa on trial when I was 12 and then I’d be over in the school holidays, spending time at Bodymoor Heath. I signed when I was 14 with the idea of moving over when I finished school at 16. I moved across when I was 16 and then I was in digs full-time.

“It was a big move because I was a kid moving away from home. I’d got to know the group that I was joining because I’d been over so regularly, which made the transition easier. I was excited to follow my dream of becoming a professional footballer. I moved into digs in Wylde Green for a couple of years with a really nice family that I’m still in touch with now.

"I had a great grounding with the coaching I had with Gordon Cowans, a club legend, Tony McAndrew and Kevin MacDonald. They saw I had a good attitude and that I tried to improve myself every day. They wouldn’t let anyone get too far ahead of themselves. It was a great place for me to start my career and it was the right decision to sign for Villa.”