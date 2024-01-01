Casemiro could escape Man Utd to Turkish giants as transfer window remains open

Casemiro could escape to Turkish giants as transfer window remains open

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro may be on the move after the English transfer window closed.

The Brazilian was linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League over the past few months.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, no deal materialized, and the veteran has been in action for United so far this term.

However, ESPN states that Turkish giants Galatasaray may be able to offer United a Casemiro exit.

The ex-Real Madrid star is on mega wages for another two years, but has struggled to rediscover his best form.

United have been open to selling the 32-year-old since May, but have not had a serious bid.