Ten Hag denies Casemiro left Old Trafford at halftime of Man Utd defeat

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag rejected claims that Casemiro had left Old Trafford at halftime of yesterday's defeat to Liverpool.

Casemiro was at fault for Luis Diaz's two goals before the break and was promptly replaced by Ten Hag for youngster Toby Collyer.

During the second-half, there were claims Casemiro had left the stadium and traveled home.

But after the 3-0 reverse, Ten Hag told talkSPORT: "It's not true. He was in the dressing room. I just met him."

Casemiro's deal with United runs to 2026.