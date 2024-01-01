Tribal Football
Gibbs, White, Konsa, Mainoo ruled out of England squad
Gibbs, White, Konsa, Mainoo ruled out of England squad
Morgan Gibbs-White, Ezri Konsa and Kobbie Mainoo are out of England's squad this week.

Nottingham Forest captain Gibbs-White, Aston Villa defender Konsa and Manchester United midfielder Mainoo have all been ruled out due to injury.

Gibbs-White was injured while having a shot blocked in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Konsa suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's goalless draw with Manchester United.

And United midfielder Mainoo was forced off in the closing stages of that match.

