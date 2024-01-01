Cascarino can see Real Madrid tempting away Arsenal defender Saliba

Cascarino says Real Madrid could steal Arsenal's top talent if trophies don't come soon

Arsenal need to prove that they can win the biggest prizes to retain their top talent.

That is the view of former footballer Tony Cascarino, who spoke about the future of William Saliba and several other stars.

Saliba is being linked with a move to Real Madrid, while fellow central defender Gabriel Magalhaes is also a target for other top clubs.

On talkSPORT, Cascarino said: "There are vultures in football hanging over football clubs all the time and trying to take their best players.

“There’s no bigger vulture than Real Madrid – if they’re after you then there’s a good chance of it happening.

“It’s not only convincing the player, but the agents get involved and the lure of Real Madrid.

“Look, winning and being successful is a great way of keeping players, it really is.

“Arsenal have to achieve that because Saliba is playing to the level of being a Real Madrid player but he’s got to be convinced that Arsenal are going to be a successful and winning team.

“They need to be challenging to win the Champions League because that’s what Real Madrid do so often.”