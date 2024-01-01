Tribal Football
Most Read
McCarthy: If the rest of Man Utd had the attitude of these two teammates...
REVEALED: Terzic being discussed inside Man Utd
Man Utd set knockdown price for Maguire
Jorginho makes career Arsenal decision

Arsenal goalkeeper Raya: I learned plenty studying Casillas

Arsenal goalkeeper Raya: I learned plenty studying Casillas
Arsenal goalkeeper Raya: I learned plenty studying CasillasAction Plus
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says he grew up idolising Real Madrid great Iker Casillas.

Raya is currently away with the Spain squad this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Radio Marca: "Iker Casillas. Everything he did with the national team and with Real Madrid is incredible.

"He is the typical goalkeeper who was not in action for the whole game and who saved the team in the end. Iker always appeared, I like that."

Raya added, "I have always had a very good relationship with my teammates, especially with the goalkeepers. We are a team within the team and we all perform better if we have a good relationship."

Mentions
Premier LeagueCasillas IkerRaya DavidArsenalReal Madrid
Related Articles
Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba
Real Madrid ready to challenge Arsenal for Ajax defender Hato
Rudiger: Yamal quite scary; I want this Arsenal defender at Real Madrid