Arsenal goalkeeper Raya: I learned plenty studying Casillas

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says he grew up idolising Real Madrid great Iker Casillas.

Raya is currently away with the Spain squad this week.

He told Radio Marca: "Iker Casillas. Everything he did with the national team and with Real Madrid is incredible.

"He is the typical goalkeeper who was not in action for the whole game and who saved the team in the end. Iker always appeared, I like that."

Raya added, "I have always had a very good relationship with my teammates, especially with the goalkeepers. We are a team within the team and we all perform better if we have a good relationship."