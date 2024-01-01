Tribal Football
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for SalibaAction Plus
Arsenal defender William Saliba could have a serious decision to make about his career.

The Frenchman has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

However, Saliba may now have a chance to move on from the Gunners if he so chooses.

Le10Sport claims that Saliba is a top transfer target for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The La Liga outfit are ready to splash the cash after many injuries to their rearline.

Per The Express, Arsenal are not thought to be concerned about the speculation.

