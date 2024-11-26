Casadei makes January decision at Chelsea

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Cesare Casadei has decided to leave Chelsea in January.

That's according to Italian transfer expert, Nicolo Schira.

There have been no minutes in the league this season for the Italy U21 international. Casadei has made just the four Cup appearances.

And Schira is reporting: "Cesare Casadei is ready to leave Chelsea in January to play more."

Casadei has a deal with Chelsea to 2028.

 

Premier LeagueCasadei CesareChelseaFootball Transfers
