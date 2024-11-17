Carsley confirms plans to meet with England coach Tuchel

England caretaker coach Lee Carsley expects to meet with successor Thomas Tuchel in the coming weeks.

Carsley signed off for the post with a 5-0 Nations League win against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

“I’m trying to put together a debrief on all three camps,” he explained. “I will put together a document, hopefully go meet and him and present what we think and we’ve found.

“Our job for us as U21 staff is to support the senior manager as much as we can, find out what he needs. I’m looking forward to meeting him in the next few weeks.”

Carsley will return to the U21 job and also said of the experience: “I feel like I’ve been out of my comfort zone but not beyond my capability.

“I’ve never felt I was drowning or struggling. I’ve taken the confidence that we’re okay, we’ll be fine. We’ve got stronger as the windows have gone on.

“I’m still gutted about Greece at home. Even though we won five out of six, I go straight to the game we should gave won at Wembley. It’s definitely a lonely place, that dugout, when you’re not winning at Wembley.

“The positive thing is we showed we can do it. It’s a positive thing when you have coaches in the building that are capable. I’ve enjoyed it. It is tough. You get used to that awkwardness and that bit of nerves.

“You’re constantly thinking of the next camp, the next squad, who’s playing well, constantly watching Greece and Ireland. Unhealthily watching the opposition, but that’s the way I am and the staff are. The relief of promotion is a big thing. Maybe in a couple of days I’ll look back and think its been quite enjoyable.”