England thrash 10-man Ireland to earn Nations League promotion in Carsley's farewell

Anthony Gordon celebrates scoring his first goal for England to make it 2-0 against Ireland

After a quiet first half, England sparked into life to emphatically beat the Republic of Ireland 5-0 in UEFA Nations League (UNL) Group B2, earning top spot and promotion to League A in addition to recording a third consecutive H2H win without conceding.

Heimir Hallgrímsson’s set-up meant that space was at a premium whenever England went forward. Every man was needed to keep the Three Lions out with Nathan Collins and Josh Cullen blocking a shot from Curtis Jones and Jude Bellingham respectively, while Kyle Walker headed over the crossbar from a corner.

Noni Madueke almost found an opening shortly before the half-hour mark but saw his shot blocked by Liam Scales.

The Boys in Green threatened to cause problems of their own with a long ball behind England’s backline, although Walker just about got the ball back to Jordan Pickford while under pressure from Sammie Szmodics.

That meant the entire first half went by without a shot on target, and that period was embodied just before the break as Jayson Molumby held onto Kane who threw him to the ground with both players getting booked.

It took just six second-half minutes for England to get their opportunity as a brilliant Kane pass found Bellingham, who was brought down by Scales.

There was an added blow to conceding a penalty that Kane clinically dispatched, as Scales earned a second yellow having been booked for stopping the restart shortly before the break.

One regular scorer was then followed by two recording their first England goals as Ireland collapsed.

Anthony Gordon provided a brilliant finish after some poor defending from Cullen and Collins, before Conor Gallagher got in at the back post to convert from Marc Guéhi’s flick-on five minutes and 36 seconds after the opener.

Jarrod Bowen then joined the party by applying a clinical finish to Bellingham’s pass a mere three seconds after the ball had been in play following his introduction.

The goals kept on coming, as Bellingham floated in a beautiful ball for debutant Taylor Harwood-Bellis to head home, as Lee Carsley’s interim tenure ended with the fifth win from his six matches with the Three Lions securing their return to UNL League A in style.

In contrast, Ireland face a relegation play-off having lost two of their last three games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (England)

Click here for all stats of the match.