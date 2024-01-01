Carsley: Arsenal defender White didn't want to hear from England

Tribal Football
England interim manager Lee Carsley has confirmed Ben White does not want a call up at present.

The Arsenal defender fell out with previous manager Gareth Southgate at the 2022 World Cup.

He has not been involved for the Three Lions since then and has rejected the chance to come back under Carsley.

Asked about the matter last month, Carsley said: "I've seen in some of the press reports that (White) was open to (returning), but it's gone no further.

"So, as far as I'm aware, he wasn't available for selection. Nothing's changed in my two weeks of being here."

"I’ve not planned to (speak to White), no," he told reporters this week. 

"We spoke about this in the squad selection. Every player that’s eligible to play for England is in with a chance.

"As far as I’m aware, he has asked to be not contacted.”

