Arsenal blocked from wearing home kit against Spurs

Arsenal have been banned from donning their home kit when they take on Tottenham at the weekend.

The Premier League North London derby clash is taking place at Spurs’ home ground on Sunday.

The Premier League and referee body PGMOL are said to have informed Arsenal about their shirt options.

They have been told that this season’s home kit includes too much white, which means it will clash with Spurs’ kit.

As a result, they are going to wear their predominantly black away kit this weekend.

A similar situation will take place when Spurs go to Arsenal in the reverse fixture in January.