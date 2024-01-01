Arsenal's White set to miss out on England call up

Arsenal defender Ben White is not expected to be part of the first squad named by England interim coach Lee Carsley for the upcoming Nations League matches.

Carsley was named interim boss in August after the resignation of Gareth Southgate, who stepped down after losing to Spain in the Euro final.

The interim manager will name his first England squad on Thursday for Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland in September which is set to be without Ben White.

White left the camp in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar following a disagreement with Southgate's former assistant Steve Holland and has not returned to the squad since.

Many thought that after a change of staff White might return to the squad especially after the impressive season he had last year but that does not seem to be the case.

England travel to Dublin to play the Republic of Ireland on the 7th September before they host Finland just three days later on the10th September.

White is likely to be trumped by the likes of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.