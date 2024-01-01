Billionaire Textor could buy Championship side after failing with Everton attempt

Billionaire Textor could buy Championship side after failing to buy Everton

American billionaire John Textor, who attempted to buy Everton, is now moving ahead with new plans.

The Crystal Palace stakeholder was not able to sell his Palace stake in time to buy the Toffees.

The Goodison Park club are going to The Friedkin Group, while Textor has been linked with adding a controlling interest in another English club.

French media outlet Le Progres states that a Championship club may be in the mix.

Textor also has controlling stakes in French side Olympique Lyonnais, Brazilian club Botafogo, Belgian side RWD Molenbeek, and American soccer academy FC Florida.

Textor is stated to be keen to add a majority position with an English team to his portfolio.