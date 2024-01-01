Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Carroll enjoys superb Bordeaux debut

Carroll enjoys superb Bordeaux debut
Carroll enjoys superb Bordeaux debutTribalfootball
Andy Carroll enjoyed a superb debut for Bordeaux in their 2-2 home draw with Voltigeurs de Chateaubriant.

The Geordie scored both goals in his first appearance for the fallen French giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Liverpool and Newcastle striker dropped two divisions from L2 Amiens to sign for Bordeaux last week.

Babacar Leye had  Voltigeurs 2-0 ahead at halftime before Carroll's intervention.

The former England international first struck a low volley on 72 minutes, then he scored with a trademark header in the 88th minute to rescue a point for his new club.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarroll AndyBordeauxVoltigeurs de ChateaubriantLiverpoolNewcastle UtdAmiens SCLigue 1
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Newcastle winger Diallo joins Bordeaux
Liverpool, Newcastle chasing Man Utd reject Gomes
Bordeaux confirm rebuild after FSG end takeover plans