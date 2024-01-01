Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Barcelona president Laporta: Guiu will regret Chelsea move
Palace striker Nketiah: Why I left Arsenal

Carroll admits losing money each month playing for Bordeaux

Carroll admits he is losing money each month playing for Bordeaux
Carroll admits he is losing money each month playing for BordeauxTribal Football
Former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll has claimed he is losing money due to a career choice. 

Carroll is said to have been given the chance to play in the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he turned down the move to play for fourth-tier French fallen giants Bordeaux

Carroll stated on earning €3,500 a month, per The Mirror: “No, it’s a lot less than that.  

“I won’t tell you the exact figure but to give you an idea, since I moved here, I rent a pretty little house and my salary is less than my rent. If I joined Bordeaux, it clearly wasn’t for the money. I had offers from elsewhere to play in Saudi Arabia, but that didn’t interest me.

"I thought about it (moving to Bordeaux) and I said to myself that I loved living in France but I wasn’t playing as much as I wanted at Amiens (one start in four games) even if I had a really nice time at the club. 

“I received a lot of messages which said: ‘You could still play in England at a very good level’. But I want to thrive playing football in a nice environment and that is exactly what I am doing now. 

“The people I met at Amiens or Bordeaux treat me like a person, not like a footballer. In England, people perceive me as an aggressive personality because of my image of being a big player. I am not like that in my everyday life but in my country, only my family and friends know this.” 

Mentions
Carroll AndyBordeauxLiverpoolNewcastle UtdAmiens SCPremier LeagueLigue 1Ligue 2Saudi Professional League
Related Articles
Agent offers Liverpool star Salah to Barcelona
Saudi Pro League director desperate to sign Salah as Liverpool contract winds down
Barcelona target Prem trio for striker boost