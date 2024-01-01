Pickford delighted as he denies Gordon penalty in Everton draw with Newcastle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made the difference was he denied Anthony Gordon from the penalty spot to earn a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

The Goodison Park result was a first clean sheet of the season for Everton and Pickford. For Gordon it was a blow as he made another frustrating return to his former club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pickford later said: "I back myself on penalties and it is the first I have saved for Everton for a while.

"It is a point and a clean sheet and we build on that.

"It's like trying to double bluff each other and I have got the better of him tonight. It was a big moment and I am pleased it helped us get the draw.

"To be fair, I watched the game last week and he reversed it against Ederson and I fancied him going keeper's left.

"It hit my knee and straight off my beak. I think he will be disappointed but I am there to make the save and that's what I did."