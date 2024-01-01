Tribal Football
Pickford delighted as he denies Gordon penalty in Everton draw with Newcastle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made the difference was he denied Anthony Gordon from the penalty spot to earn a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United.

The Goodison Park result was a first clean sheet of the season for Everton and Pickford. For Gordon it was a blow as he made another frustrating return to his former club.

Pickford later said: "I back myself on penalties and it is the first I have saved for Everton for a while.

"It is a point and a clean sheet and we build on that.

 "It's like trying to double bluff each other and I have got the better of him tonight. It was a big moment and I am pleased it helped us get the draw.

"To be fair, I watched the game last week and he reversed it against Ederson and I fancied him going keeper's left.

"It hit my knee and straight off my beak. I think he will be disappointed but I am there to make the save and that's what I did."

 

