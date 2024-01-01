Tribal Football
Newcastle midfielder Joelinton on Everton: We're very disappointed
Everton midfielder Joelinton admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw at Everton.

Anthony Gordon was denied from the spot by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on the night.

Joelinton later said: "We are very disappointed to not take the three points. I think we perform well and we deserved to win but that's football sometimes. Today we create but we couldn't score. We take the point and move on.

"I think they cleared two or three balls off the line. I think we could do a few things better. We missed a little bit the last pass but we are happy with the way we performed. Some positive things to take away. I hope we continue."

On Gordon's performance against his old club, he added: "We know Anthony, he tries his best every time he is on the pitch. He wants to score and unfortunately he didn't but he helped the team so much. I am sure he will be disappointed but it is not a problem. It has happened. We move on because he is a great player."

