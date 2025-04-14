Eintracht Frankfurt set massive asking price for Man Utd, Newcastle target Ekitike

Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding huge money to sell young striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The France U21 international is being followed by the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle and PSG.

BILD says Eintracht Frankfurt are aware of the major transfer interest and have slapped a huge price-tag on the youngster.

Ekitike, 22, has a deal with the Bundesliga club to 2029 and it had been claimed he could leave for €80m.

However, it's now emerged Eintracht Frankfurt will insist on an auction with a starting price of €95-100m at the end of this season.

This season, Ekitike has 20 goals and eight assists in 41 matches with Eintracht Frankfurt.