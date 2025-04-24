Carragher on fans reaction to Alexander-Arnold: You should never boo a player in your kit

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has spoken on how fans booed Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Leicester City clash last weekend.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a free transfer to from Liverpool to Real Madrid this summer once his contract expires. Naturally fans have been frustrated with his decision, especially with the club set to receive zero compensation for one of the best defenders on the planet.

The right-back received a mixed reception when he was brought on against Leicester City last weekend and fired home the only goal to seal 3 points in the title race. Boos and jeers from the crowd rang around the stadium and now Carragher has spoken on the Stick to Football podcast about the behaviour from fans which he deems unacceptable.

"I had a few mates who were at the game (Leicester vs Liverpool) and they said that he (Trent) got booed when he came onto the pitch (by Liverpool fans)," he said.

"I can understand that Liverpool supporters have all got different thoughts on him – some people are saying good luck to him, some people are really angry, and some people just think it is what it is – but you should never boo a player in your kit.

"He's playing for Liverpool; he's put the kit on and has played his part this season to win the Premier League – you don't boo your own players."

The 26 year old has already won the Champions League, FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and is now set to win another Premier League title. His legacy at Liverpool is intact even if he leaves the club for Madrid and Carragher could be right to come to his defense after such a long service to the club.