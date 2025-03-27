Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was based on Klopp's shock departure
LaLiga leaders Barcelona seek revenge on Osasuna
Man Utd set to welcome back four stars from injury ahead of Forest clash
Brother of ex-Juventus star Pogba out of jail and back on pitch with 2-goal blast

Warnock blasts "deluded" Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold backlash

Paul Vegas
Warnock blasts "deluded" Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold backlash
Warnock blasts "deluded" Liverpool fans over Alexander-Arnold backlashAction Plus
Former Liverpool fullback Stephen Warnock has slammed Reds fans over their backlash against Trent Alexander-Arnold's mooted decision to agree a move to Real Madrid.

Off contract in June, fullback Alexander-Arnold is said to have agreed terms with Real Madrid ahead of a summer move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The news has led to a backlash from Liverpool fans, but the reaction has left Warnock unimpressed.

He posted to X: "Can’t believe the negativity directed towards Trent Alexander-Arnold and his potential move away from LFC. I’ve seen comments like 'he should be ashamed' and he’s 'not loyal to the club' are deluded.

"He’s entitled to make his own choices and challenge himself in a different league and different country. He’s won everything with LFC, been an incredible servant to the club and should be given a great send off by the fans."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold TrentWarnock StephenLiverpoolReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
How Liverpool can still make £5M from Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid
Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave Liverpool was based on Klopp's shock departure
Liverpool spending power hit hard by Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid decision