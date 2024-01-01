Carragher offers new take on Liverpool failing to buy this summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has given his take on the club’s transfer window so far.

Many Reds fans are anxious about the lack of incoming moves made by the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, Carragher believes the club are being selective about the players they will purchase, having been rejected by Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

"The reason why Liverpool aren't buying any players right now is likely because they're thinking about next summer," he said on Sky Sports.

"That might sound ridiculous but in the last few years, more than that, they haven't panicked in the transfer market.

"Do they need reinforcements in certain positions? Yes. The squad is big enough but do they need more quality to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal this season? Yes. But when you have a poor transfer window or make a few bad signings, that can knock you back as a club two or three seasons.

"Arne Slot used the word 'opportunistic' in the market during his first press conference, but if something comes up, they'll be ready to go. Now, it looks like there's a goalkeeper situation and that's almost for next season.

"I think from now until the deadline comes in, I don't think Liverpool will be putting bids in left, right and center for players across Europe but there'll be two or three players they have their eye on and they'll be looking at the situation of those clubs and seeing if they can be opportunistic."