PEC delighted with Van den Berg's Brentford move

PEC Zwolle have welcomed Sepp van den Berg's move from Liverpool to Brentford.

The Dutch defender was originally signed by Liverpool from PEC in 2019.

Van den Berg moved to Liverpool for €2m, including a 15 per cent sell-on clause.

He has now been sold to Brentford for €29m plus bonuses, meaning PEC will be due over €4.5m.

“I am very pleased that we have managed to sign Sepp,” said Brentford boss Thomas Frank. “I think this is a great addition to the club and the team. Sepp is a central defender with a good level and he has the potential to develop even further."