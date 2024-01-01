Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd midfielder hands in transfer request as Celtic interest grows
Fiorentina signing Richardson admits Amrabat and Pogba influences
Chelsea submit bid for Atletico Madrid playmaker
Forest midfielder wanted by Man Utd this summer

Carragher worried about Liverpool's lack of signings

Carragher worried about Liverpool's lack of signings
Carragher worried about Liverpool's lack of signings
Carragher worried about Liverpool's lack of signingsAction Plus
Liverpool not signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is not a good look for the Premier League club.

That is the view of legend Jamie Carragher, who spoke about their transfer market failures this summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Anfield side have not made a single first team signing for new boss Arne Slot.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher stated: “I think it was going quite well until the news that we got in the last 24 hours that the signing the manager wanted, almost like his guy, Zubimendi from Real Sociedad has fallen through. 

“Reading between the lines in terms of reading journalists reports this morning, who obviously get fed information by the club of course, that he had a buy-out clause for £51m I think, and he said he would come.

Liverpool then go to do the deal and I think the club put a lot of pressure on him to stay.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueCarragher JamieZubimendi MartinLiverpoolReal SociedadReadingFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Real Sociedad closer to losing Zubimendi to Liverpool
REVEALED: Liverpool outbid PSG for Pacho
Real Sociedad coach Imanol counting on Kubo this season