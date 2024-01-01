Carragher worried about Liverpool's lack of signings

Liverpool not signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is not a good look for the Premier League club.

That is the view of legend Jamie Carragher, who spoke about their transfer market failures this summer.

The Anfield side have not made a single first team signing for new boss Arne Slot.

Speaking on Stick to Football, Carragher stated: “I think it was going quite well until the news that we got in the last 24 hours that the signing the manager wanted, almost like his guy, Zubimendi from Real Sociedad has fallen through.

“Reading between the lines in terms of reading journalists reports this morning, who obviously get fed information by the club of course, that he had a buy-out clause for £51m I think, and he said he would come.

“Liverpool then go to do the deal and I think the club put a lot of pressure on him to stay.”