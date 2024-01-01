Liverpool boss Slot delighted with Salah performance in victory over Chelsea: He was everywhere

Liverpool boss Arne Slot praised Mohamed Salah's performance for victory over Chelsea.

Salah converted a penalty for Liverpool's opening goal in the 2-1 win.

Slot said afterwards: "The good thing is that normally if someone asks a question about Mo Salah it's always about his contract, so now it's nice that you just asked me how important he is! He is important for us for the numbers he has... it was a bit of a funny remark after the game, I said to Trent (Alexander-Arnold), you have some competition now because I saw today that Mo can play as a right full-back as well! The defensive effort he put in today to help the team in that part is what pleased me just as much as his goal and assist.

Slot continued: "I have a lot of confidence in this team, but you also saw today after the international break that we had some problems. Conor Bradley is not in, Trent, which you probably don't know, was also not training in the first days after he came back so he was a bit of (a) doubt before we started the game. Then we had Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) being sick. Today Diogo (Jota) had to be substituted. I'm not sure what it is, but I will be surprised if he's there on Wednesday (against RB Leipzig).

"These are all things everybody has and you have to cope with during the season as well. So, that's why I always say it's so difficult to win a league title no matter where in the world because so many things have to be done really good. This is a good start to win the second big game we played. But I also saw how difficult it was, how difficult Chelsea made (it) for us. So, in my opinion, if I would be sitting as the Chelsea manager I would say, if we can play like this at Anfield, we are also one of the teams that can compete for (a) top-four position."