Carragher: Chelsea excellent in Liverpool defeat

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher was impressed by Chelsea on Sunday.

The Reds won 2-1, though Chelsea had their chances on the day.

Carragher said on Sky Sports: "I thought Chelsea were excellent.

"When managers come up against each other they try to do something different to throw the oppositions setup.

"They caused Liverpool problems. In terms of control of the game Chelsea were better, but what let them down was the goalkeeper.

"The thing Chelsea didn't do enough of in the second half was create chances.

"Liverpool were hanging on at times and they were hanging on to get to the final whistle." 

