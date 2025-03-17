Isak hails fellow Newcastle goalscorer: This was Burn's Cup final

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak deflected praise to teammate Dan Burn after their Carabao Cup final triumph against Liverpool.

Both Isak and Burn struck as the Toon deservedly won 2-1 at Wembley on Sunday.

The Swede later paid tribute to Burn: "It was his game. He is brilliant. If he can score goals then great but it's the way he defends. That sets the foundation for us.

"This is really just the start. We will see more from the fans and what it means for the people when we get back to Newcastle. We are all aware of how long it's been for the fans without a trophy.

"This game is about moments and it's not about being really good as a striker but it's about being there to score when needed.

"The first half was a bit frustrating for me but I kept telling myself my moment would come.

"When you've been without a trophy for so long it can be in the back of your head but no hopefully we have won this it is bright days in front of us."