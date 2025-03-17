Joelinton: Newcastle now at start of new winning era

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton was floating after their Carabao Cup final victory over Liverpool.

The Toon were worthy 2-1 winners at Wembley on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Joelinton said, "It's an unbelievable feeling, an unbelievable day. I dreamed so much of this feeling and this day. Well done to every player, coach and everyone connected to the club.

"My journey since I started playing football to come from Brazil to here today makes me feel proud. It's an honour for me to give something back to the fans. They support us even in difficult moment. They deserve this after so long.

"It's the start of a new era for this club.

"It was so disappointing in the last final when we came here and lost. We didn't want to leave anything in tank today. Everyone was fighting and running. I'm so glad and happy for the fans. I'm happy to make my family proud."

On manager Eddie Howe, he added: "He is great. He is a great man who works hard to give everything. It has been an unbelievable journey together and I'm happy to give him the title too.

"Every time I step on the pitch I do it for him. He changed my position and gave me the confidence to play. He's a great man, I love him."