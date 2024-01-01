Capello: Chiesa will do better in Premer League than Zirkzee

Tribal Football
Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has struggled since signing for the club in the summer.

The Dutch striker did net in his home debut against Fulham in the Premier League, but fired blanks in their next two games.

Now former England manager Fabio Capello has questioned whether the transfer was a smart move.

He does believe that Liverpool have done a good deal in signing Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Capello told Corriere della Sera: “I think he has the right speed to play in the Premier League. 

“Elsewhere, I saw Zirkzee who is having great difficulty because he thinks he can still play at the Italian pace.”

Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaChiesa FedericoManchester UnitedLiverpool