Holland coach Koeman delighted with Zirkzee's goalscoring performance
Holland coach Ronald Koeman was pleased with Josh Zirkzee's performance in victory over Bosnia.

The Oranje won 5-2, with Manchester United striker Zirkzee scoring on his full debut.

Koeman said afterwards:  "He scored the first goal, which is always very important, with a backward header. He was often involved in the game and was dangerous.

"So I'm very satisfied."

He also stated: "We managed to create a lot in terms of possession. We had players who played very well between the lines. We created a lot of chances. We could have scored more goals, but when you score five, you can't be disappointed."

