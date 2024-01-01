Cantona says Man Utd could "lose their soul" if new stadium is built

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona is against the club building a new stadium.

The Frenchman was asked about his opinion of the club’s plans for Old Trafford redevelopment.

While Cantona supports renovations, he does not believe a new stadium is the answer.

Speaking to The Mail, Cantona said: "No, never. I think the stadium is very important. I remember the first day I came to Manchester United, I could feel the ghosts of the club, of the players, and everything. The energy of the club.

"The history. It’s a heritage. You can feel the soul of the club, you can feel the energy of the past strongly. It’s very important. I cannot imagine Manchester United without Old Trafford. I cannot imagine Liverpool without Anfield or Real Madrid without the Santiago Bernabeu.

"I think some clubs change their stadiums and lose their soul, like Arsenal for example. When they left Highbury, they lost the soul of this club