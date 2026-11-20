Every weekend brings major stories from the world of sport, and the Global team at Flashscore pick out the biggest of them all and share their views in this weekly feature.

It's Michael Carrick out and Mauricio Pochettino in at Manchester United, and the Argentine's tenure is beginning with a clash against arch-rivals Liverpool this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Is it a smart appointment? Will he be the man to finally take them back to the top? Or are the club's struggles set to go on?

Check out what our editors think below.

Finley Crebolder: They should have gone for Howe

Once it became obvious that Carrick was done for, one name stood above the rest when I thought about who United should have gone for: Eddie Howe.

What they really need is the kind of steady and sustainable improvement that Howe oversaw at Newcastle. They too were a club punching well below their weight when he took over, fighting relegation battles, and by the time he left, they were regularly finishing in the top half, had qualified for the Champions League twice and had won a major trophy.

Eddie Howe during his time at Newcastle David Davies, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

He did admittedly benefit from the Saudi takeover, and there were plenty of other factors aside from him in Newcastle's rise, but on the pitch, he introduced the kind of consistency that United desperately need.

Reports suggest that he was interested in the job too, and I struggle to understand how the club ultimately decided that Pochettino would be a better option.

He unquestionably worked wonders at Tottenham, the exact kind of wonders that are needed at Old Trafford, but since leaving Spurs, his work has been massively underwhelming to me.

At PSG, he had the lowest win percentage of any of the club's coaches in the last decade. At Chelsea, he lasted just one season and the side improved considerably once Enzo Maresca replaced him. Then topping an easy group with the USA's best generation ever and with home advantage before being thrashed by Belgium in the round of 16 at the World Cup is hardly something to write home about.

Pochettino (R) and Messi at PSG Elyxandro Cegarra / Sipa Press / Profimedia

I do think he'll be an improvement on his predecessors - he's the first Man Utd coach since Jose Mourinho who has enjoyed success at the very highest level of the game - but to me, Howe would have been more likely to get the club back to where they belong.

Tolga Akdeniz: The best option in a thin market

To be honest with you, this is probably the best Man Utd could do at this moment in time. I am a big Howe fan, and I think he would have been a good option. Julian Nagelsmann doesn't impress me that much. Antonio Conte is the best manager of the lot, but is he the best fit considering his needs and temperament?

So for me, in a manager market that is extremely thin, Pochettino is probably a wise pick.

He is a fantastic man-manager, and the players will certainly play for him. He will get them fit and running, which is so desperately needed at the moment, considering how lethargic and heavy they all look.

While his ceiling may not be sky-high, he will surely make them a team consistently challenging around the top six again. I know that doesn't sound thrilling, but Man Utd fans need to realise what type of club they are right now and temper expectations.

However, a lot of what I am saying, and a lot of what we think of Pochettino, is based on his time at Spurs 10 years ago. Has the game moved past him? What does a Pochettino team look like in 2026? They are very valid questions.

That is where the potential issues lie, but we saw at Chelsea that his game style changed a little bit compared to a decade ago. Instead of being so 'chaotic' and high-pressing, he made the Blues more controlled and more possession-based. He realised that times have changed.

I was a huge Pochettino fan years ago, and I think he will do a good job, as long as he has adapted. A great job? Probably not. Can anyone do a great job at this version of Manchester United? But right now, he is as good as it gets.

Harry Dunnett: Appointment only works with more change

Pochettino is in an unfortunate position; he is walking into a club with a fanbase whose morale is at rock bottom and who are at odds with the hierarchy. If the same cycle keeps repeating, it reaches a natural point where whatever you try will be unpopular because when trust is gone, and a fanbase has grown despondent, it takes more than bringing back good vibes and winning some games of football to get them back on board.

Liverpool - United win probability Flashscore

INEOS' time as minority owners has been such a disaster that Pochettino is walking into a club with an average squad, a director of football out of his depth and a fanbase that refuses to answer to the boy who cries wolf. INEOS has an open goal to sack Jason Wilcox before next summer and replace him with someone who has been a director of football at a club at least somewhere close to the size and scale of Man Utd. However, there is every chance they will weather the storm and hope Pochettino gets the club back into the top half and fighting for Europe.

If that happens, everything might feel more positive again at Old Trafford. But falling into the same trap of putting all the responsibility on the head coach would be a naive, head-scratching mistake.

Until more than the coach changes, Man Utd can only continue to put a plaster on the deep-rooted problems at the club rather than undergoing 'surgery of the open heart', as former interim head coach Ralf Rangnick suggested was necessary back in 2022.

In the right environment, Pochettino and Man Utd might be a match made in heaven.

From his trust in youth to a style of football sure to get fans back on the edge of their seats and a charisma befitting a Man Utd manager, he ticks a lot of boxes.

But until the environment is right, the Argentine heads into a toxic relationship and the moment the wins dry up and things stop going well, his players and the board will throw him to the wolves without hesitation.