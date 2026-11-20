In his new exclusive column for Flashscore, former Premier League and international player Steven Caulker gives his verdict on the big talking points in football. This week, he looks at Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Manchester United and whether the Argentinian is the right man to steady the ship at Old Trafford.

Manchester United need change, and they need it quickly. Is Mauricio Pochettino the right man for the job?

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I had not long broken into the Premier League as a youngster when I saw Sir Alex Ferguson lift his last trophy with Manchester United in 2013. I remember the nerves I felt heading to Old Trafford to play against his side, especially the first time I went there with Spurs; we hadn't won there in 23 years!

Ryan Giggs, Robin van Persie, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand, and Nani all in the starting 11, with the likes of Wayne Rooney and Javier Hernandez on the bench. Heading into the game, we knew we needed to be at our very best and hope for some good fortune.

Thankfully, we had Gareth Bale. We ended up winning the game 3-2, and I remember the excitement in the dressing room. It was a huge result for us. Very few teams ever went to Old Trafford and got three points.

Some of you may think that sounds like the beginning of their downfall, but it was far from it. Sir Alex's side went on to win the Premier League comfortably that season with 11 points to spare and a very favourable goal difference on top. It wasn't until he left the club that everything started to fall apart.

Bizarre timing

Twelve managers over the past 13 seasons for a club that stuck with one man for the 26 years prior is quite simply astonishing. But not only is the lack of consistency concerning - it also comes with a heavy price tag.

United have now spent over £100 million on recruiting and sacking managers, with their latest spend being £7.4m to break Pochettino out of his contract with USMNT.

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The timing of it is bizarre, as they could have got him for free in the summer before he signed his new deal, but they chose to half-back Michael Carrick instead, giving him just 10 league games before sacking him and paying out a further £2.9m in compensation.

I do question if a change in management will be enough to turn things around. The issues seem to lie a lot deeper.

Carrick did an excellent job last season before seemingly falling out of favour with the players, and he's not the first United manager to have experienced this. There is no doubt in my mind the owners have got some things wrong; I think that's clear for all to see, but that doesn't excuse some of the performances on the pitch. The lack of accountability from senior players has been embarrassing.

First, Lisandro Martinez called out the board after the Atletico defeat, and then Bruno Fernandes suggested Carrick's tactical approach to the Como game was wrong. Neither player has played particularly well this season so far. After a defeat, the first place they should look is in the mirror.

Not enough time before Anfield

Pochettino will have just three days to prepare his team to face Liverpool at Anfield this coming Sunday. As a former player now working and studying as a coach, I can tell you three days doesn't give Pochettino enough time to make major tactical changes. His first and most important job will be to raise the spirit and belief of a squad that currently sits 18th in the Premier League table.

I have seen managers try all types of things to motivate and galvanise their squads, perhaps the strangest being at QPR when Ian Holloway joined. He sat every single one of us down in the canteen and made us watch Coach Carter for over two hours! He didn't stop there either, the next day he had labelled all his tactical instructions under different names similar to the movie.

I expect Pochettino to take a very different approach with his players at United, but with the same intention: to motivate and galvanise his squad in preparation for Liverpool.

He is used to working with big names from his time at PSG, Chelsea, and Spurs, so he will be well equipped for managing players' egos.

Focus on the defence first

United face a Liverpool side that have had a mixed start to life under Andoni Iraola. They have shown glimpses of what they're capable of but have struggled for consistency.

On their day, the attacking threat they possess with the likes of Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Victor Munoz, and Cody Gakpo could rip apart this United defence, which has already conceded 19 goals this season, the joint-third most in the league.

The defensive side of things is what I expect Pochettino to be working on first. United need a solid foundation if they're going to improve results and climb up the table. With such a short run-up until the match, Pochettino will have to be mindful of preserving their energy, especially for those who have been playing and travelling with their national team.

He will have just enough time to get one or two messages across on the training pitch, and the rest can be done in the meeting room through the use of video analysis.

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In my personal opinion, I would build the defence around Harry Maguire. I would give him the confidence to lead and organise on the pitch. He has overcome so much adversity and can be an example for many.

Pochettino is well known for the expansive football his teams played at Southampton and Spurs, but perhaps less known for how good a man-manager he is. "He is the best I have ever worked with," former Spurs defender Danny Rose has revealed.

"He lived and breathed football. How you walked, how you said good morning, the time you arrived through security, the time you arrived up for breakfast, the time you finished breakfast, just everything. I've never seen a manager so thorough. It was such a privilege that I got to work under him."

Success for Pochettino this season will be a top-half finish and regaining some of the identity of a club once renowned as one of the world's best. That said, the fans and the board will need to be patient and give him time to work his magic.