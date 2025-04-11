Calvert-Lewin set to leave Everton with Newcastle move now ready for the summer

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club this summer and Newcastle United could be the first in line to snap him up.

The England international is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, is out of contract at the end of the campaign and has not played for the Blues since coming off early on in the 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of January. However, as reported by The Chronicle, he is open to a move to the Magpies.

According to the report, the 28-year-old is admired by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and could be used as a backup striker for Alexander Isak if they do secure European qualification for next season. Newcastle were interested in the Everton striker last summer and his £100,000 wage expectations would fit into the club’s budget.

Having peaked throughout the lockdown season of 2020-21 where he bagged 21 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions, Calvert-Lewin could revive his career with Newcastle and play out the final years of his career in new surroundings that may unleash the best of his ability which has not been seen in some time.

Everton boss David Moyes gave an update on the striker earlier today and revealed that he is back in training which will only add fuel to the fire as his impending move makes more headlines.

"Dom is out on the grass and he's training well. With it being a hamstring injury, it's not the sort of thing we can speed up greatly and bring him back.

"We're trying to follow all the protocols with it and we're trying not to bring him back too quickly. But we're roughly thinking about another three weeks until we're even talking about him getting back into... I'm not sure if we're talking about full-time training or games yet, but it'll be another three weeks until we start mentioning him."