Calvert-Lewin returns to training ahead of Everton's clash against Ipswich Town

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned from injury and is now back in training ahead of this weekend's clash against Ipswich Town.

Everton have been keen to hand Dominic Calvert-Lewin a new contract ahead of the summer but the 28 year old does not seem keen as several clubs look to snap him up for free once his contract expires at the end of the season. The striker suffered a hamstring issue in January, in Everton’s win at Brighton and Hove Albion but could make his return this weekend in what may feel like an advert for clubs who are interested.

The Toffees' medical staff have planned for the end of April/beginning of May as a potential date for him to return to training with the squad and it seems like they were right as he hopes to find minutes on the pitch in the final games against Ipswich, Southampton, Fulham and Newcastle United.

Current striker Beto looks to be out of form and has not found the back of the net since the 22nd February against Manchester United in the final moments of the game. Calvert-Lewin may take this as an opportunity to reignite his form and bounce back under manager David Moyes who is said to want a new striker this summer who can stay fit and consistent for next season.