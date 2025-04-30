Burn on Newcastle's European hopes: It's not like there's pressure, we have the ability

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has spoken about the club's fight for a European spot this seasons the season comes to a close.

Newcastle boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a comfortable 3-0 win against Ipswich Town on Sunday. The win leaves them with four victories in their last five games with the one loss coming against an Aston Villa side who are also challenging for a European spot this season.

Just four games remain for the Magpies who sit 3rd in the Premier League, two points away from 6th-placed Nottingham Forest in what is an extremely tight race for Europe this season. Burn opened up on the Villa loss and revealed that his side are feeling no pressure heading into what will be an intense end to a very successful campaign.

"Villa are just a really good team. There is no in between at the minute in the Premier League. As for Villa, we either batter them at home or they batter us at their place. It is a good little battle.

"The Premier League has been really good this season. I know Liverpool have walked away with the title but apart from that, traditionally the teams that are up there have struggled, new teams have come into it and it's exciting.

"It's not like there's pressure. Pressure was when we hadn't won the first few games or trying to stay up in 2022. It is an enjoyment for us trying to get into the Champions League. We feel like we have the ability to do it too."

Manager Eddie Howe and his side face Brighton, Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton in the final four games and must win the majority of them to stand a chance at a Champions League spot. If Burn is right and his side feel no pressure then this should be no problem considering Newcastle’s excellent form in what is a historic season for the club.