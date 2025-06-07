Everton U16 coach Baxter explains joining Cklamovski's Malaysia staff

Former Everton midfielder Jose Baxter has been named Malaysia assistant coach.

Baxter will remain as Everton U16 coach, while also working with the Malaysian national team.

He told the club’s website: “It came about through Tim Cahill. Tim knows Peter (Cklamovski), the head coach, really well and had success with him in the Asian Cup when Peter was assistant to Ange Postecoglou.

“They wanted a third coach to help the national team, Tim spoke to me and found I fitted the category. I had a few conversations with Peter which went really well, so they reached out to Everton, arranged everything around when I could leave for the camp, and it worked out really well.

“I always want to be around the best because I’m a firm believer that iron sharpens iron. You always do your background checks on managers and Postecoglou was one I really liked, and Peter was a big part of their success with Australia. He’s gone on to have big success in Asia with the likes of FC Tokyo.

“I’m someone who likes to come out of my comfort zone. I don’t want to grow old in the same environment. In order to do that, you need to go and venture out because there’s a whole world outside of Liverpool.

“It’s been great so far. The learning I’ve had already from being here just for two weeks has been exceptional, just with the manager, getting to work with international players, it’s been brilliant so far. Being around the elite environment, around national players, has been incredible."

Cahill influence

Baxter revealed the big influence of Everton legend Cahill on the move.

He said, “Peter has fantastic staff around him. Matt Smith (assistant coach), John Crawley (goalkeeping coach), Craig Duncan (head of high performance), they’ve all been really welcoming. You’ve got Aidil Zafuan as a coach, someone who has been a player and won more than 100 caps for Malaysia, who gives you a real insight into the squad, and the technical director Tan Cheng Hoe.

“The Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Idris, who Tim works with as an advisor, has an amazing vision for Malaysian football. He and his family want to build a legacy in the sport and they’re having a really good go of it. The national team will only move forward with that.

“I have to thank the Crown Prince, Peter and Tim, as well as Gareth Prosser (academy director) and Carl Darlington (head of academy coaching) at Everton, for this opportunity. I’m very grateful to everyone involved for supporting me in terms of my development.”